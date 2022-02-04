Donate generously to redevelopment of Appiatse – Fund committee

The Appiatse Support Fund Committee has called on Ghanaians, both home and abroad and foreigners, to donate generously towards the redevelopment of the community.



Rev. Joyce Aryee, chairperson of the committee, said the funds raised would be specifically used to rebuild the Appiatse community into a modern Green City and also create a source of livelihood for the indigenes.



She said, as a people, it was time to demonstrate compassion towards the community which had to succumb to the unfortunate explosion on January 20.



“I want to encourage all well-meaning Ghanaians and foreigners, to give generously towards this worthy cause of rebuilding the community which was facing this tragedy,” she noted.



Addressing the media in Accra yesterday, Rev. Aryee provided details on how Ghanaians and foreigners could contribute to the fund for the benefit of the people of Appiatse.



She announced that the GBC Bank and Stanbic Bank were the two banks with accounts to receive the donations for the fund and gave the accounts number as 101130036123 for GCB Bank and 90400099749 for Stanbic Bank, with QR codes available online.



She added that the committee had also developed a website, www.appiatsesupportfund.com to provide other needed information to the general public.



Additionally, persons who would want to donate to the fund in person could call on 0554550550/0209313953 and arrange for a presentation to be done at the Ministry on Mondays and Wednesdays, she added.



She said the Committee was promoting the hashtag for the fund dubbed #Obiaantuabi to wit “Everyone should pay or contribute” to drive contribution.



The committee, she noted would ensure that they receive and co-ordinate the funds in accordance with their terms of reference and deliver in highest standards of integrity and transparency.



She disclosed that aside the donation of President Nana Akufo-Addo of GHC100,000, a number of Ghanaians were waiting in wings to donate, adding they were hopeful that by March, they would have gathered enough funds to start the project.



The Appiatse Support Fund was established following an explosion which occurred when a truck carrying explosives for mining was involved in an accident at the town.



So far, 17 people were recorded to have died from the incident while more than 100 people suffered various injuries.



The community was razed down by the explosion.





BY CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS



