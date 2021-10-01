DOL Super Cup LOC releases fixtures

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the Division One League (DOL) Super Cup has released the schedule for the off season competition.

The Division One League Super Cup, specially created for the best performing clubs in the second tier League, will see newly promoted Premier League sides Real Tamale United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions joined by three second placed teams, namely, Tano Bofoakwa, Skyy FC and Tema Youth. Two third best placed teams Berekum Arsenals and FC Samartex 1996 will join the competition for the title.

Per the schedule, the tournament will now kick off on Wednesday, October 13 and end on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Two venues, namely, Madina Astro Turf and McDan La Town Park will host the tournament.

In group A, the fixtures will commence with a Gold Stars versus Skyy FC clash at 9am followed by Bofoakwa Tano’s clash with Tema Youth at 3pm with both games at the Madina Astro Turf.

Tema Youth will host Gold Stars at 9am on October 15 at the same venue followed by Skyy FC versus Boafoakwa at 3pm.

On October 17, Gold Stars will engage Tano Boafoakwa at the Madina Astro Turf with Sky Tema Youth facing Skyy FC at the La McDan Park at La.

Accra Lions and Samartex will commence proceedings in group B at the Madina Astro Turf on October 14 at 9am to be followed by a clash between RTU and Berekum Arsenals at 2pm.

Berekum Arsenals will face Accra Lions in the first of the group’s match day two encounter at the Madina Astro Turf at 9am to be followed by Samartex’s game against RTU at 2pm at the same venue.

An all Premier League sides clash will be played on October 16 between Accra Lions and RTU at Madina while Samertex engage Arsenals at the La McDan Park.

Semifinal games will be played on October 20 with the winners progressing to honour an October 23 final at Madina at 3pm.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER