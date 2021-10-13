DOL Super Cup kicks off today

The much anticipated Division One League (DOL) Super Cup will kick off today at the Madina Astro Turf in Accra.

In all, eight clubs will battle for honours in the maiden edition.

The competition is specially created for the best performing clubs in last season’s national Division One League and will feature newly promoted Premier League sides Real Tamale United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Accra Lions.

The three clubs will be joined by Tano Bofoakwa, Skyy FC and Tema Youth, Berekum Arsenal and FC Samartex 1996.

There will be an opening ceremony before Zone 2winners Bibiani Gold Stars face Skyy FC in the opening match of the tournament at 9am. The other Group A game is between Tano Bofoakwa and Tema Youth SC at 3pm.

In Group B, Accra Lions will lock horns with Samartex 1996 while RTU take on Berekum Arsenals on match day one.

The group stage of the tournament will end on Mondaywhile the semi-finals take place on Wednesday, October 20, 2021.

The final will be played on Saturday, October 23, 2021.