DOL: Samartex, Dwarfs record wins

Zone Two leaders Samartex recovered from the home draw against Bekwai Youth Academy to win 1-0 at Pacific Heroes on Match Day eight of the Division One League (DOL).

The leaders were held 0-0 by BYFA last weekend; having won all six opening matches of the campaign. Alhassan Abdul Hanan scored the only goal of the match to give the Samreboi lads all the spoils at the Nana Gyamfi Park at Bekwai on Saturday.

Pacific Heroes have struggled in the opening stage of this season – having won one and drawn three and sit in the bottom half of the table with six points.

Ebenezer Mamata compounded the problems of Sekondi Hasaacas on Sunday as his solitary strike gave host Skyy FC a 1-0 win at St. Martins Park.

In a bid to get their Premier League ambitions back on track, Ebusua Dwarfs beat Future Stars 2-0 at the Cape Coast Stadium to make it three wins in three matches.

Richard Addai and Seidu Abubakar scored in either half to give Ebusua Dwarfs the three points.

The contest between New Edubiase United – a second placed team and Nzema Kotoko – placed fifth in Zone two – ended goalless at the Ampain AA II Sports Arena.

New Edubiase are second in the Zone with 19 points, three points behind leaders Samartex. –GFA