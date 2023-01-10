DOL: Heart of Lions battle Golden Kick

The Division One League (DOL) match-day 10 con­tinues this weekend with top clashes across all match centres as leaders Heart of Lions welcome Golden Kick in a Zone 3 cracker at the Kpando Stadium tomorrow.

The hosts were 2-0 losers to Su­subiribi in their last meeting – their first defeat of the campaign, after nine games while the latter lost 1-0 at home to Krystal Palace.

Tomorrow at the Tema Sports Stadium, struggling Tema Youth will host Mighty Jets in a cagey test. Both sides have been poor in their last three games and will need to step up their performances.

Akatsi All Stars will battle Liberty Professionals at the Akatsi College of Education Park, while Krystal Palace lock horns with Un­cle ‘T’ United at the Akotex Park.

In Zone 1B, high-flying Tano Bofoakwa will make a trip to the Golden City Park to face Nkoranza Warriors on Sunday, while Young Apostles battle Mighty Warriors today.

The action continues tomorrow in 1A when leaders Debibi United welcome Maana FC at the Debibi Park and Eleven Wonders rub shoulders with Steadfast FC.

Nations FC will kick-start the Zone 2 fixture against Basake Holy Stars at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex today, while Kenpong

Academy take on Asekem FC in a tough clash the same day and New Edubiase tackle Future Stars on Sunday.

Other fixtures will seee Sefwi All Stars battling Elmina Sharks; Swedru All Blacks face WAFA, Skyy FC square off with Nzema Kotoko, Wa Suntaa Sc take on Wa Yaasin Juniors, Kumbung Binbiem lock horns with Kassena Nan-Kana United, while Baffour Soccer Academy engage Berekum Chelsea.

BA United will battle Unity FC; Volta Rangers welcome Nania FC, A5 Rences face Susubiribi, Ebusua Dwarfs take on Pacific Heroes with Asokwa Deportivo hosting Soccer Intellectuals. Na God will also cross swords with Koforidua Semper at the Tema Sports Stadi­um on Monday.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY