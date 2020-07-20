Hot!Sports

Dogboe faces Avalos tomorrow

July 20, 2020
The ‘Royal Storm’ Isaac Dogboe will stage his much anticipated return to the ring tomorrow in Las Vegas in a featherweight clash against American opponent, Chris Avalos.

Dogboe has been absent from the boxing scene after suffering two successive losses to Mexican fighter Emanuel Navarette who snatched the WBO bantamweight title and defended against the Ghanaian.

Tomorrow’s return will be expected to define the future of Dogboe who has resolved to get to the top of the sport again.

Despite winning the world title before, Avalos appears the more experienced boxer with 27 victories from 34 fights but his seven losses suggests there could be a way for the Ghanaian.

Dogboe, despite the back to back defeat to Navarette boasts of an impressive 20 wins from 22 bouts.

BY ANDREW NORTEY

