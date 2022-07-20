Docket on businessman money rituals case forwarded to A-G

The docket on the case of businessman, Evans Oppong Kyekyeku, who is accused of attempting to use his daughter for money rituals, has been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office (A-O) for advice.

When the matter was called on Monday, Chief Inspector Lawrence Kofi Anane, who held brief for Chief Inspector Richard Amoah, prayed the court presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, to adjourn the case because the docket had been taken to the A-Gfor advice.

Defence counsel said he had followed the case to the A-G Office and that the state was finding it difficult to advice on his client’s case because there was no evidence against Oppong Kyekyeku.

The court, therefore, adjourned the case to August 1, and remanded accused into police custody.

OppongKyekyeku, 44, is facing charge of preparation to commit crime to wit, murder andhis plea has been preserved by the court.

Prosecution said that accused, who has been living in Holland for many years,but relocated to Ghana a year ago, is the father of the 11-year old girl.

The court heard that in May this year, accused allegedly told a friend, known as Kwame that he was facing financial difficulty and consulted a spiritualist.

Prosecution said Oppong Kyekyeku allegedly agreed to present his daughter for money rituals and was, arrested after he had allegedly took the daughter to a herbalists and spiritualists at OyibiKom, in Accra, for rituals.

Oppong Kyekyeku was nabbed after the herbalist reported him to the police for planning to use his daughter for money rituals.

Earlier, the Domestic Violence and Support Center Court, presided over by MsAmaAdomakoKwakye, in Accra, declined to admit OppongKyekyekuto bail.

The court heard that Nana Fosu took OppongKyekyekuto Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr, a spiritualist and herbalist, at Oyibi, for money rituals.

Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr, who agreed to perform money rituals for suspect, feigned interest in the case and alerted the police at Oyibi about the intended human sacrifice by accused.

The police urged the spiritualist “to play along with the suspect” so that he could be arrested when he produced the child at the herbal centre for the said sacrifice. – GNA