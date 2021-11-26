Djokovic eyes record 21st Grand Slam win

Novak Djokovic will not want to miss the chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, says Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

Unvaccinated players will not be allowed to compete at the 2022 event and defending champion Djokovic, 34, has declined to disclose his status.

The Serb is level on 20 Grand Slam wins with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“One of them will surpass the others. I don’t think Novak would want to leave that to someone else,” said Tiley.

“Novak has won nine Australian Opens, I’m sure he wants to get to 10.”

The tournament runs from January 17-30 in Melbourne and last month Djokovic said he was uncertain if he would play.

Tiley has spoken to the world number one but is still unaware if he has been vaccinated against Covid-19. –BBC