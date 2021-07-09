Director of Around the Clock Contractors in trouble for non-payment of workers’ SSNIT contributions

The Accra District Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of the Director of Around the Clock Contractors Ltd for non-payment of social security contributions.

Ms Nazifa Zakaria, the prosecutor at Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Accra-Central Branch, who obtained the warrant, told the court that Amanor Ebenezer, the accused, was evasive.

She said the accused failed to pay to the Trust contributions and penalty to the tune of GH¢3,750.87.

As required by law, Ms Zakaria told the court presided over by Mrs Nancy Adade that accused failed to pay the contributions of his employees at the end of every month, and all efforts to get accused to comply with the law, was unsuccessful.

She told the court that Mr Ebenezer’s refusal to pay social security contributions of the company’s employees contravenes Section 83(1)(d)(h) of the National Pensions Act 2008, (Act 766) as amended.

Ms Zakaria said SSNIT has always encouraged employers to pay monthly contributions to the Trust in accordance with law.

Those who failed to comply were ordered to do so by the court and in some instances, convicted to fines and penalties.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA