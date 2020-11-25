Diego Maradona dead: Argentine football legend, 60, dies after cardiac arrest

Diego Maradona fell unwell after his side Gimnasia beat Patronato 3-0, and was taken to hospital. The Argentine underwent surgery and was showing signs of recovery, but suffered a cardiac arrest and has passed away.

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to multiple reports from Argentina.

The Argentine football legend suffered a cardiac arrest at home in Tigre.

Maradona underwent an operation to remove a blood clot on his brain on October 30.

The Gimnasia boss fell unwell after his side beat Patronato 3-0 and was taken to hospital in La Plata, near the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires.

Scans discovered a subdural hemetoma, requiring Maradona to undergo immediate surgery to remove the problem before being sent home to continue his recovery.

Reports in Argentina say Maradona was showing signs of recovery, but the 60-year-old then suffered a cardiac arrest and has passed away.

Source: Mirror.co.uk