‘Delay in payment of allowances affecting learning at Accra School of Hygiene’

The Principal, Accra School of Hygiene, Mr Smile Kobina Ametsi, has appealed to the government to pay trainee allowances on time to enable students to meet their learning obligations.

According to him, some students depended on the allowances to pay their fees and upkeep, which affects them academically when it delays.

“Whilst acknowledging the challenging times faced by the nation, we still humbly request the government to pay trainee allowances on time so they can concentrate on their studies,” he said.

MrAmetsi made the plea at a joint matriculation of Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC), Accra School of Hygiene (ASH) and Public Health Nurses’ School (PHNS)yesterday in Accra.

The matriculation ceremony was held for a total of 815 students who were admitted into the three schools, with 450 from NMTC, 216 from ASH and 149 from PHNS.

The newly admitted students were offering various courses like, Public Health Nursing, Environmental Health, Occupational Therapy, Occupational Safety, Registered Midwifery and Registered General Nursing.

The principal said the ceremony was to formally admit fresh students into the health professional training institutions, for them to have the chance to pledge their allegiance to the authorities.

To be excellent in providing health professionals, MrAmetsi said the institutions would continue to focus on the pursuit of excellence in training high-quality health professionalsthrough their various training courses.

Advising the students, the principal noted that they should study diligently and focus more on their academic and professional work to be able to graduate as successful professional health workers.

He informed them that, the oaththey took was to be obedient to the principals, authority and to be of good conduct throughout their stay in the schools.

“All students are on probation for the entire period of their programme of study in the schools,this means that even though you have been matriculated and therefore have the privileges and rights of a student of these institutions, you can be withdrawn at any time for unsatisfactory academic work or misconduct,” he added.

The Principal, NMTC, Mrs Mercy Adzo Korku,in an interview with the Ghanaian Times said health professional training institutions stood for discipline, urging the students to be disciplined, truthful and affectionate towards others.

“I would like to assure you all in unequivocal terms that we are determined to uphold, protect and ensure the peaceful stay of all students on our campuses,” she said.

On the challenges facing the schools, MrsKporkusaid roads to the schools were in a deplorable state and there were limited infrastructure such as lecture halls, auditoriums, laboratories, students’ hostels and residential accommodations for staff, so they were appealing to the government, benevolent people and companies for support.

BY CECILIA LAGBA