Debt Recovery Company launched

A new debt recovery company has been launched in Accra with a pledge to help companies redeem their debt from clients.

The company, AADIN Debt Recovery Company Limited is a subsidiary of the Aadin Group of Companies.

Performing the launch, the Chairman of the group, Mr Joe Ala Adjetey said its unrivalled track record in auctioneering and property sale makes its entry into the debt recovery industry a perfect strategic choice.

He said the company had been established with the view of supporting industry with a cutting-edge total debt recovery services.

This he said was supported by a state of the art infrastructure delivered by well trained and experienced personnel.

Mr Adjetey explained that their range of services would include debt collection, credit ratings, receivables management and execution of court judgement.

“Aadin debt recovery intends becoming Ghana’s most preferred and trusted debt recovery firm, setting industry standards, bringing our operations and services at par with best international practices,” he emphasised.

He said the company would leverage on its technological infrastructure and constant development of its competent staff and strictly operating within the relevant laws of the industry to yield the desired result.

The CEO said Aadin remained dedicated to the highest service quality through continuous research and innovation, flexibility and strong communication.

By Cliff Ekuful