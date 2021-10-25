Deadly explosion at Uganda bar …after terror warning

At least one person has been killed and seven others injured in a suspected terrorist bombing in Uganda’s capital, Kampala, authorities say.

The blast went off on Saturday night at a bar, scattering panicked revelers onto the street in the aftermath.

President Yoweri Museveni said suspected terrorists may have planted a package in a plastic bag.

The explosion comes one week after the UK government issued an alert about terrorism in Uganda.

It warned British citizens in the East African country – where attacks of this kind are rare – that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks”. It advised them to be vigilant at public places, including restaurants and bars.

Police have cordoned off the scene of the blast – a venue popular for roasted pork and beer, in a largely residential area on the city outskirts, the BBC’s Patience Atuhaire reports from the scene.

Forensic investigators are entering to gather evidence, amid a heavy security presence.

A local mayor told the BBC the community are fearful and wonder why anyone would target their neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses told local media that two men came into the premises with what seemed to be a bottle in a plastic bag. However, police are yet to verify what kind of device went off.

Mr Museveni said on Twitter that the blast seemed to be a terrorist act and promised to catch the perpetrators.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life,” he said.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

In 2010, 74 people were killed in bomb blasts that went off at venues in Kampala where football fans were watching the screening of the World Cup final. The masterminds of the attacks, from the Islamist militant group al-Shabab, are serving life sentences. -BBC