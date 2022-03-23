SIM Card re-registration deadline extended to July 31

The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu- Ekuful, has extended the deadline for the re-registration of Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards to 31st July, 2022, a statement issued by the ministry and copied the Ghanaian Times has said.

As at March 17, 14,091,542 SIM cards have been linked to the Ghana Card, 10,348 532 Bio-Captures conducted and 99,445 New SIMs registered.

The exercise which begun on October 1, 2021 and was expected to end on March 31, 2022 has been extended, due to the fact that over 7.5 million citizens and residents were yet to obtain Ghana Cards to enable them register their SIM cards.

She added that more time would be required to update the SIM Registration App for the registration of diplomats, while a Self-Service SIM Registration App was also being developed to facilitate registration of SIM cards for Ghanaians resident abroad and would be operational by mid-April.

“These issues makes it imperative for the deadline to be extended to ensure that every eligible SIM card was captured and we produce a credible database by the end of the exercise”.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful commended all Ghanaians and foreign residents in Ghana for their support in ensuring that through this exercise, we develop and build a credible SIM database with integrity, which will help address issues of cyber fraud and promote secure SIM Card based transactions as part of our efforts to digitally transform the economy.

BY TIMES REPORTERS