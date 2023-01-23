De Gea willing to take pay cut to sign new United deal

European cham­pions England will play in front of a sold-out Wembley once again when they host Brazil in the inaugural Women’s Finalissima this spring.

The Lionesses, ranked fourth in FIFA’s rankings, will take on the South American champions in London on April 6.

A sell-out Wembley crowd also watched England’s 2-1 friendly win over world champions, USA, in October in what was the team’s first appearance at the national stadium since their Euro 2022 final victory over Germany.

A crowd of 87,192 were at that July final – the biggest-ever atten­dance for a Euros match, men’s or women’s.

The Brazil clash will be an im­portant test against a tough top-10 side ahead of England’s World Cup campaign kicking off in Australia and New Zealand in July.

The Lionesses have been drawn against China and Denmark in Group D and are awaiting their final group stage opponent, who they will face in their tournament opener on July 22.

That country will be determined by February’s inter-confederation play-offs, with 10 teams from six federations vying for the final three places. — Sky Sports