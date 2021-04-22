DC sanctions Nsoatreman, Skyy FC

The Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Disciplinary Committee (DC) has banned Nsoatreman FC from using the Twumasi Sports Complex as its home grounds for the rest of the 2020/21 league season.

The club was also fined GH¢5,000 after being found to have breached Article 34(6)a of the Division One League Regulations and Article 16(1)c, Article 16(1)e, Article 16(2)a, Article 16(2)c of the GFA Disciplinary Code,2019 in their Division One League match against RTU.

In another decision, Skyy FC was also fined GH¢7,000 for breaching Article 34.6(a) of the Division One League (DOL) Regulations and Article 2 and 8 of the GFA match day Covid-19 Protocols as well as Article 16.1(b), 16.1(c), 16.1(e), 16.2(a), 16.2(b), 16.2(e) and 16.2(h) in their DOL match against New Edubiase FC.

According to the committee chaired by Osei Kwadwo Adow, Esq., Skyy FC also allowed unauthorized persons in restricted areas of the stadium, an act which is contrary to the directives of the Executive Council issued on February 13, 2021 for all football matches to be played behind closed doors.

Skyy FC also failed to ensure the safety of match officials as supporters/fans were seen throwing water sachets at match officials and Security officers.

The committee, therefore, imposed a fine of GH¢5,000 on Skyy FC for the misconducts in accordance with Article 6.1(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

Additionally, a fine of GH¢2,000 was also imposed on Skyy FC in accordance with Article 6.1.1 of the GFA Match day Covid-19 Protocols

The total fine of GH¢7,000, it said, shall be paid to the GFA within 14 days failing which the GFA shall apply Article 15 of the Disciplinary Code.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER