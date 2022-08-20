Daniel Agyekum Set For Ghana DJ Awards Creative Images This Year

Multiple award-winning Photographer Daniel Agyekum Ampadu who has chalked various success to his trajectory would provide his notable quality services to complement the awards this year.

The Professional Photographer and his team promise to render the best service for the Ghana DJ awards to make the festival a fascinating one just like past years.

AAD Image which would provide captivating pictures to tell the stories of the award festival which has an impact to linger on the minds of participants and make a narration to others who would not get the chance to attend all the events slated for the awards festival.

Daniel Agyekum popularly known in the photography industry is also a graphics designer, web developer, and Event coordinator doing sterling works with his artistic knowledge.

He looked forward to having a fruitful partnership with Merqury Republic and having a long-lasting impact as partners with a common agenda.

The Ghana DJ Awards festival is scheduled to have series of programs including Pub Fest, DJ Clinic, Fan Fest, Nominees Jam and the main awards night to climax the celebration.

Daniel Agyekum commended the organisers for the confidence reposed in him to do great works with his lenses as AAD Image is associated with quality.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah