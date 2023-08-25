Danger looms in Sekondi-Takoradi over excavation of hilly areas

The Western Regional Fire Com­mand is alarmed about the spate of excavations of hilly areas, particularly in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropo­lis saying a disaster is waiting if the activities were not stopped.

“These excavations are done to source materials for commercial and residential construction with­out due regard to public safety,” the Western Regional Fire Com­mander, Assistant Chief Fire Offi­cer (ACFO I) Frederick Ohemeng, has warned.

A hill at Sofokrom, near SECKO junction

ACFO I Ohemeng expressed these concerns on Wednesday when the Command marked its safety week on the theme “60 years of existence: fire safety, the choice for a safer environment” at Fijai, near Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The event sought to rally public support in the promotion of critical safety measures to forestall future disasters.

Activities include public and fire education on radio, media engagement, fire safety workshop for market queens, event opera­tors, pubs, district assemblies and market managers, inspection of national strategic installations like the Ghana Gas metering station at Essipong and the Takoradi Hospital.

ACFO I Ohemeng urged that regulatory institutions including the assemblies, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Spatial Department and the public should address the environmental chal­lenges to avoid any future disasters like landslides, which would have dire consequences on the society.

He recalled the 2012 Melcom disaster in Accra in which build­ings collapsed, causing a huge disaster with attendant economic and social dislocations.

He also deplored excavations on the hilly areas leaving huge holes in the environment, and causing floods in communities.

ACFO I Ohemeng continued “Our mandate is to protect public safety and strategic national assets and investment including Bank of Ghana, the Aboadze Thermal plant, and the Ghana Gas meter­ing station at Essipong and so we don’t want any crisis to occur.

Commenting on the excavations, a safety engineer, Thomas Boakye, also explained that the hills and valleys maintained the ecosystem balance and therefore urged city authorities to maintain sanity in communities.

During panel discussions, the Officer-in-charge, Takoradi Market Circle station, Divisional Officer (DO) II Dorcas Dadzie, spoke about congestion caused by encroachment on roads and spaces by traders, cautioning that “we are not safe.”

She, however, spoke about edu­cation programmes to ensure free movements of people and safety at the market.

DO II Deborah Yankey also expressed similar concerns at the Sekondi market where traders had blocked roads and competing with big trucks.

She cautioned that “we need to be mindful of the Appiatse disaster and stop selling along the roads.”

A representative of the Admin­istrator at the Sub metro, Francis Assiamah, pointed out that main­taining discipline at the Sekondi market was challenged by miscre­ants who removed directional signs meant to ensure safety, during Tuesday market days.

