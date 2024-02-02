Danger looms: E-waste dumpsite under siege!!

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Environ­ment, Science and Tech­nology has said it will push for the eviction of residents who have built close to the E-waste collection centre around the Atomic Energy Commission.

Expressing worry about the springing up of residential facilities around the E-waste dumpsite, the committee said it would impress upon the local assembly to evict the encroachers to in order avert any future disaster.

Interacting with the media after leading members of the committee on a working visit to E-waste site and other dump sites on Wednes­day, Dr Emmanuel Marfo, Chair­man of the committee, said the ar­eas around E-waste dump site must not be allowed to be inhabited.

The purpose of the visit was to ascertain how E-waste is being handled from the collection point to the facility and how same is managed.

When the team visited the e-waste site, the Ghanaian Times ob­served that dozens of the residen­tial facilities were in close proximity to the site, some as close as 100 meters.

Per a publication by the Central Pollution Control Board of India in 2017, the recommended buffer from an E-waste site should be at least 200 meters.

Dr Marfo could not fathom why authorities could allow residential facilities to be erected so close to the site considering the health implications of residing so close to the site.

In his view, the land tenure system in the country should be addressed to tackle the phenome­non of residential facilities around E-waste sites which are toxic and human unfriendly environments.

According to Dr Marfo, E-waste is one of the fastest growing solid wastes concerns globally and how to effectively manage it has come to the fore considering the health hazards associated to it.

Given the country’s rapid population growth, the Oforikrom MP said the manufacturing and importation of electronic products would increase as its waste and that the country must adequately be prepared for same.

“Looking at this development, how are we going to handle the waste going forward? That is why the committee has decided to take a step to ascertain how waste is being managed here and other parts of the country,” he pointed out.

He said the committee in its report would be making recom­mendations to the House so as to address the challenges of the E-waste industry.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI