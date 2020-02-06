Danbort dare to beat Hearts in MTN/FA Cup Round of 32

Nungua-based formidable Division One side, Danbort FC, have fired the first salvo ahead of their MTN/FA Cup Round of 32 stage against Accra Hearts of Oak next week.

The two teams were pit together in Tuesday’s cagey draw with Danbort’s vice president, Nii Otu Kwei II, insisting Hearts will fall at the Accra Sports Stadium.

“We are approaching this game with all the seriousness we can muster because we want to progress to the next stage of the competition,” he hammered.

“Currently, we’re struggling a bit in the division one league, but that’s just a temporary eccentricity as we would bounce back in style. For now, we have our eyes fixed on a Hearts upset.”

Hearts rode on the back of a second half Vincent Atingah penalty to overcome Danbort in the quarter final stage of the competition at the Accra stadium in 2017.

“It was a painful, harrowing defeat for us – having played some delectable football on the day and squandering a couple of decent chances.

“This time around, we’re coming for nothing but revenge,” Nii Otu Kwei II, who is a Nungua divisional chief under the stool name Nii Abekunane Mantse, asserted – urging all sympathisers and followers of the club to troop to the stadium in support.

Danbort got to this stage by eliminating impressive division two side Charity Stars 2-1 in a frenetic away game, while Hearts were omitted from the preliminary ties.

In 2017, the Nungua outfit ousted elite side Liberty Professionals in the round of 16 to progress to the last eight.

BY JOHN VIGAH