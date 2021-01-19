Danbort CEO vies for GHALCA Executive slot

Chief Executive Officer of division one side Danbort FC, Eugene Nobel Noel, is contesting for one of the executive member seats on the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

The GHALCA goes to the polls on Thursday with many positions – Chairman, Vice chairman, Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, etc, all up for grabs.

Noel is seeking to become a Division One Representative on GHALCA, hoping to bring his vastly-rich experience to bear, but not before he fends off a strong challenge from Felix Bewu of Heart of Lions.

“I hope to use my experience in the media with regard to branding and in club administration to bear on GHALCA and also fight relentlessly for the interest of division one football,” he told the Times Sports yesterday.

Noel, who holds a Diploma in Public Relations and Journalism from the Manifold Tutorial College, began his romance in football administration as far back as 2006 when he was appointed welfare officer/club secretary of former division one outfit, King Solomon FC – leaving two years later to become administrative secretary of Seven United FC, another division one side.

In 2009, he joined D’International FC (division one) as General Manager and after a year was appointed Assistant General Manager of Premier League side Inter Allies FC.

Interestingly, Noel returned to King Solomon in 2012 – now as CEO, staying on till 2015 during which time he became a member of the Division One League Board (DOLB) and Head of Competitions.

In 2016, the astute club administrator was appointed CEO of Nungua-based division one club Danbort FC, a position he has held till now.

His versatility saw him being honoured as Ghana ECRAG Best Young Discovery Actor, having also been voted as Best Sports Reporter for the South Sahara Informer – a local newspaper in the early 2000s.

The 41-year-old Noel has appealed to the Electoral College to vote for him “and I promise not to let you down when I get the GHALCA slot.”

