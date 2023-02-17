Danbort beat Nungua Royals in fierce Div. 2 League local derby

Former Division One League campaigners, Danbort FC, recorded a late winner to beat Nungua Royals 3-2 in a thrilling Nungua derby on match-day 10 of the Division Two League on Wednesday.

The victory marked their sixth of the season, having lost two and drawn same with 20 points.

Tipped as favourites ahead of the clash, with the latter yet to pick a single win in their debut campaign, Danbort punished their opponents in the early minutes with two quick goals.

After a dominant display, Sumaila Bawa fetched the opener for Danbort and deservedly doubled their lead through Adomako Akoto, minutes later.

However, the Nungua Royals fought back fiercely and pulled one back before the stroke of first half through Yaw Annor.

Back from recess, Nungua Royals were reduced to 10 men, handing Danbort the upper hand to cause more havoc.

But a more determined and hungrier Royals proved their worth with the much-awaited equaliser in the 55th minute.

Despite a man down, the Royals played better in the second stanza, making it diffi­cult for Danbort to stop the runs of for­ward, Solomon Kuuwono.

Kuuwono was left unmarked in the penalty box to head home Royals second from a set piece.

In the last quarter of the proceed­ings, however, Danbort showed class and were just a delight to watch – stringing sweet passes together coupled with inter-po­sitional play as the fans cheered them on.

With less than three minutes left, skipper Henry Christian Kumi manoeuvred a teasing cross into the penalty box, which was well connected by Somalia Bawa – who rose majestically to head home his second and the winner for Danbort to seal a late victory

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY