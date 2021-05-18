Sports

Damba tips Kotoko to win league

May 18, 2021
Ex-Ghana international Abukari Damba has tipped Asante Kotoko to win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

Damba has been impressed with the work ethic of the Porcupine Warriors in the campaign.

Mariano Barreto and his charges open a four-point lead in midweek after beating Ebusua Dwarfs at their adopted home ground in Obuasi but was reduced to two after drawing with Liberty Professionals over the weekend.

“I wish I was a soothsayer but I am not. However, if you push me to the wall, I will tell you I see Kumasi Asante Kotoko lifting the trophy this season,” Damba said.

”This may be followed by Accra Great Olympics with Hearts Of Oak placing third whilst the fourth team will be decided by the last round of matches.” –Ghanasoccernet.com

