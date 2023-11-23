Damba questions players’ motivation under Hughton

Former Black Stars Player, Abukari Damba, has questioned the players’ motivation under Chris Hughton following another lacklustre display against Comoros in the second group I game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Myziane Maolida’s solitary strike con­demned the Black Stars to a second defeat against Comoros in a competitive fixture.

The Black Stars are fourth on the group standings with three points, behind Mada­gascar, Mali and Comoros heading into the next set of qualifiers in June 2024.

Damba told Accra based Citi Sports that the latest defeat in the World Cup qualifiers was because some players were not commit­ted to the cause under the tutelage of Head Coach, Chris Hughton.

“I always talk about the intrinsic moti­vation of these players, are these players self-motivated enough to play for the na­tional team, these are some of the questions that we always have to ask.

So far, it is not looking too good, but I believe we can always make it better.

“How do players feel when invited to come and play for the national team; all these are questions that need to be an­swered. How do they approach games? He quizzed.

Chris Hughton’s men will now switch focus to the upcoming African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire commencing next year, in January.

The Black Stars have been paired with seven-time AFCON Champions Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde for the tour­nament.

Ghana exited at the group stage in the last edition, following a 3-2 loss to Comoros in the final group game under former Coach, Milovan Rajevac.