Damba cautions Stars coach Akonnor against interference

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Abukari Damba has urged Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor to disallow any external influence when it comes to player selection into the team.

Akonnor was appointed as Head Coach of the Black Stars a fortnight ago following the sacking of Kwesi Appiah.

The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko gaffer has been tasked to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and also qualify the team to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Damba, the former VFL Wolfsburg skipper will succeed when officials give him a free hand to go about his work, adding that, ‘he must not allow unnecessary interference by any external bodies in his work’.

“CK has learnt a lot from his predecessors. Looking at the personality of CK Akonnor, he is a person with a German attitude and cannot be compromised,” Damba intimated on Happy FM yesterday.

“We need to give him the freedom to work and he will bring in the players who can help the country.”

Damba also called on Akonnor to open his doors for advice.

“I know he will do a broader consultation and rely on people who can help him to do the job.”

“I hope administrators will stay away from influencing him. The way I know him he will not tolerate anybody who dares to influence him,” he deduced. Akonnor is currently in Europe to meet Black Stars players and outline his visions and plans to them. –Ghanasoccernet.com