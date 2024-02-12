Cyber Security Authority cautions public against Valentine’s Day fraud

The Cyber Security Authority has warned unsuspecting members of the public regarding potential fraud associated with the upcom­ing Valentine’s Day celebration on February 14.

It cautioned that cyber crim­inals often exploit the occasion to defraud unsuspecting victims through various schemes, includ­ing online shopping and romance scams.

In a press statement released on February 7, the Authority dis­closed that GH¢3,558,940 was re­ported lost in 2023 due to online shopping and romance scams.

It therefore, urged the public to exercise caution and due dili­gence in their online activities.

“Malicious actors create fake websites or online shops or impersonate existing businesses on social media, offering heavily discounted packages and items. Victims are enticed to send money for these items which they never receive, or they receive in substan­dard forms,” it said.

Addressing brand imperson­ation, the Cyber Security Author­ity emphasised that scammers create fake business listings or profiles with contact details on Google Maps, imitating authentic businesses, stressing that these scammers manipulate search results to divert inquiries to their contact numbers.

“After the unsuspecting vic­tims engage and pay (usually to a mobile money wallet) for prod­ucts, the scammers block them from making further contact, and the expected delivery does not materialise,” the statement said.

The Authority also warned against phishing scams, where cyber criminals send unsolicited emails or messages claiming to be from a romantic partner or a company offering Valentine’s Day deals, noting that these messages might contain links or attachments that install malicious software or steal personal infor­mation when clicked.

Additionally, the Authority raised concerns about romance scams, in which perpetrators cre­ate fake online profiles to deceive victims into believing they are in a genuine relationship.

“They use the relationship to persuade the victims to send money, provide personal and financial information, or purchase items for them.”

To safeguard against these threats, the Cyber Security Au­thority advised the public to use reputable online market places or retailers, check reviews and customer feedback before making online purchases, and verify con­tact details from official websites or reliable sources.

It also recommended being cautious of fake online shops and exaggerated advertisements, espe­cially on social media platforms and insisted on payment only after delivery and inspection.

BY TIMES REPORTER