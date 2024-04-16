Customers’ GH₵1.2 billion indebtedness impacting GWL operations

The Management of the Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) says the GH₵1.2 billion debt owed by customers is having a negative impact on the operations of the company.

“ As a utility company mandated by law to ensure access to clean water, the company is committed to providing reliable services, however, the GWL is persistently faced with a challenge of indebtedness that must be paid to enhance efficient and effective service delivery.”

The Chief Manager, Public Relations and Communications of the GWL, Mr Stanley Martey, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday and copied the Ghanaian Times, said over the past years GWL has observed a concerning trend of accumulating arrears from some customers, posing significant financial strain on the company’s operations.

He lamented that despite various efforts to address this issue through revenue mobilisation exercises, including “operation pay or get disconnected” campaign, announcements, advertisements, payment reminders and flexible payment plans, the problem still persisted.

According to him, the accumulated debt was a hindrance to the company’s ability to sustain its operations efficiently, including maintaining existing systems, infrastructure, uninterrupted services, and undertaking expansion projects to provide essential water services to the unserved and underserved communities. “The Management of Ghana Water Limited urges all its cherished customers to fulfil their financial obligations promptly. The revenue generated from water bills is crucial for sustaining and improving the water infrastructure and our services across the country.

Adding, the company aims to collaborate with customers to find feasible solutions, including implementing flexible payment arrangements for those with substantial debts and obvious challenges. By this release, customers are being notified that the company will use all legal means possible to retrieve all arrears.

The GWCL spokesperson said payments of water bills can be made at all Ghana Water Company Ltd Offices and Revenue Collection Points via the GWL Customer App, mobile money payment platforms such as Telecel cash, MTN MOMO, AT cash, Slydepay, Express pay and all GWL partnered banks across the country. Follow the mobile money payment process on your network and pay your bills in comfort.

The public is also encouraged to contact GWL via WhatsApp on these numbers; 0555123393, 0555155524, or call 0207385089, 0207385090 for enquiries. The toll-free line is 0800 40 000 for Telecel mobile and land lines only, and 0302 218240 for all other networks. The cooperation of the public is greatly appreciated.

Concluding, Mr Mantey said customers who failed to fulfil their financial obligations to GWL by the end of May 2024, would have their names, including company names and amount owed, published in the national dailies and be subjected to legal action to ensure compliance with payment requirements.

BY TIMES REPORTER