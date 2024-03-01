CSA accredits 1400 individual, businesses

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has licensed and accredited about 1,400 individuals and businesses since the implementation of the cybersecurity regulatory regime in March last year.

Out of the number, the Authority noted that 1,137 were registered as Cybersecurity Professionals (CPs), 194 Cybersecurity Service Providers (CSPs) and 52 Cybersecurity Establishments (CEs).

According to Press statement copied the Ghanaian Times in Accra Wednesday, the CSA said some institutions and individuals have been issued provisional licences pending the issuance of a final one while many others were at various stages of the licensing and accreditation process.

In furtherance of the December 31, 2023 deadline for all existing CSPs, CEs, and CPs to have obtained a licence or accreditation pursuant to sections 3(a), 4(k), 49, 50, 51, 57 and 59 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), individuals and businesses without licences or accreditation were prohibited from conducting business in Ghana.

“The CSA is fully committed to enforcing the provisions of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) regarding its mandate to regulate CSPs, CEs and CPs. Thus, CSPs, CEs and CPs who are offering cybersecurity services without a licence or accreditation granted by the Authority, do so in contravention of Act 1038 and will face the full rigours of the law including administrative penalties and criminal prosecutions pursuant to sections 49, 92 and 95 of the Act,” the statement noted.

It said while audit and enforcement mechanisms remained in place, the CSA was also committed to developing the cybersecurity industry to ensure a secured and resilient digital ecosystem pursuant to section 3(d) of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

“The CSA has established a licencing and accreditation clinic at its premises, on the 3rd floor of the NCA Tower, Airport City, Accra, effective February 8, 2024, to assist all CSPs, CEs, and CPs who qualify but are having difficulties in completing the online application process for a licence or accreditation. Every Thursday from 0800 hours to 1600 hours has been earmarked for the process up until the end of the first quarter of 2024,” the statement added.

It said the CSA and the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) were collaborating to ensure that public sector institutions seeking cybersecurity services followed the rules established under Act 1038 with covered entities expected to engage only licensed and accredited CSPs, CEs and CPs.

Additionally, the Authority, the statement said, was liaising with the Judicial Service of Ghana to ensure that the provisions in the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038) we ere enforced to the letter adding that “thi collaboration is to guarantee that CSPs, CEs, and CPs who testify in all matters before the courts are licensed and/or accredited under Act 1038.

