Crystal Palace hand United fourth season loss

Just when Manchester United thought a dismal, desperate start to the season was disap­pearing in their rear-view mirror, Crystal Palace dragged Erik ten Hag and his players back into crisis in the teeming rain at Old Trafford.

A stunning volley from Joa­chim Andersen separated the two teams, underlining the difference between the scratch Palace side United beat in the Carabao Cup here just four days earlier and the one that inflicted another damag­ing defeat on Ten Hag.

That’s five in nine games for United this season, and four in seven in the Premier League. It has been 34 years since the last time United started a league campaign with a record like this. The dark days of 1989 when that ‘Ta Ra Fergie’ banner appeared in the Stretford End in December. Palace beat United that day too.

Manchester United reached those depths yet but, make no mistake, these are troubled times for Ten Hag. It will only get worse

if he does not draw some kind of response from his players in the next two games before the inter­national break against Galatasaray and Brentford.

True, the Dutchman has been handicapped by a crippling injury list since early summer, and distracted by the off-the-field issues involving Antony and Jadon Sancho, but that is no excuse after spending £400million on new players since he was appointed.

