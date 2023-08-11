Croatian fans face murder charges in Greece

Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court on Wednesday to face criminal charges that included murder and membership of a criminal organisation over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence.

The handcuffed youths — many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity — appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the can­cellation of a Champions League qualifier against Dinamo Zagreb.

Court officials said the magistrate issued the blanket charges against all 103 suspects, including 97 Croatian nationals. The indictments also includ­ed charges of assault and illegal possession and use of explosive material.

The murder-related charge is likely to be dropped for most of the defendants as the investi­gation proceeds.

Amateur video of the attack showed dozens of youths wielding bats and iron bars running past the stadium as flares and petrol bombs exploded. Ten people were injured and four remain hospitalised.

More violence was feared later Wednesday as Athens club, Panathinaikos, faced Marseille in a Champions League qualifier, which went ahead under strict security measures at Leoforos Stadium in the centre of the Greek capital.

By half-time no violence had been reported. Travelling French fans were not given tickets. State ERT television said three people were arrested outside the stadium for trying to carry in knives and flares. —AP