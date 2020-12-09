CPP lauds EC, citizenry for peaceful elections

Nana Akosua Frimpomma Sarpong-Kumankumah, Chairperson of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) on Monday lauded the Electoral Commission (EC) and the citizenry for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 general election.



She said the electoral processes had been smooth with pockets of challenges looking at issues from the surface saying “let me say a big congratulations to all Ghanaians, the EC, the international and local observers, clearly something seems to be working much better on the surface.”



Madam Sarpong-Kumankumah, who spoke on the party’s assessment of the electoral processes at the end of the polls, explained that during observation of the electoral processes in some polling stations in East Legon, Madina, Adentan, Okaikoi North and Anyaa Sowutuom the processes seemed to be quite smooth.



“In some polling stations the place was virtually empty at noon since there were no voters in the queue, so far they have not heard of any major incident and the processes appeared to be smooth and the elections is one of the peaceful I have witnessed in a longtime.



“There was no crowd at the polling stations we visited, we thought people have boycotted the polls due to apathy but when we enquired from some Presiding Members around 1430 hours found out that over 70 per cent of the electorate have already voted,

if you ask me, on the surface a good job has been done by the EC, honestly the processes have been smooth so far.



“The CPP was only able to file for 40 parliamentary candidates in this year’s elections and the party has put in place a system to collate the election results across the country,” Madam Sarpong-Kumankumah disclosed. -GNA