Court orders man to relocate poultry farm

The Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenk­ro has ordered Mr Siaw Yeboah, op­erating poultry farm in a residential area without permit, to relocate by Wednes­day, June 21 this year, or face ejection.

The poultry farm is allegedly emitting offensive odour creating nuisance in the community.

Yeboah pleaded guilty with explanation to two counts of operating a business at a residential area without permit and carrying a business in noxious trade; willfully causing offensive odour by keeping and rearing of poultry birds with emission of offensive odour.

The court presided by Mr Osei Kofi Amoako, granted GH¢6,000 bail with two sureties to be justified to Mr Yeboah, and adjourned the case to June 21, 2023.

Mr Kwadwo Akamanda, the Prosecuting Officer, Environmental Health and Sanita­tion Unit of the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly, told the court that the accused, worked at the Finance and Administration Department of the Dormaa West District Education Directorate at Nkrankwanta, in the Bono Region.

The prosecution said that the unit received a complaint that poultry farm has been located in a residential area without permit, and it had been emitting offensive odour in the community.

Mr Akamanda said investigation estab­lished that the accused who owned a house at Koraso, an adjoining community of Dormaa-Ahenkro, was the culprit.

The court heard that when the accused reported to the unit, he agreed to relocate the poultry farm from the vicinity, but failed

to do so.

Mr Akamanda said “another invitation notice was served to accused to explain why he could not relocate the birds, but he failed to honour that invitation.”

He said following series of complaints, the unit had no option than to issue a criminal summons to the accused to appear before the court.

Mr Akamanda pleaded with the court to close the poultry farm immediately to avert the outbreak of respiratory disease and infections. —GNA