Court orders arrest of NAM1, 2 others

The Adentan Circuit Court yesterday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah, also known as (aka) NAM 1, and two others, after they failed to appear before the court to answer charges against them.

Nana Mensah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct Menzgold, Gabriel Kwamigah, alias, Gabby and Eric AmponsahBediako, aka Cana, have been charged with conspiracy to defraud by false pretenses.

The court presided over by MrsSedinamAwoBalokah at an earlier hearing last Tuesday, ordered accused, who had failed to appear before it, to ensure they were present in court yesterday(November 4), but they failed to do so.

NAM1 is standing trial for allegedly duping customers of his Defunct Menzgold Company, of GH¢1.6 billion.

Hearing of the case was adjourned because prosecutors had not received the advice from the Attorney-General’s (A-G) Department.

When the case was called, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah, presiding judge, that prosecution was waiting for the A-G’s advice on how the case should proceed.

NAM1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretenses, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

Another case against NAM 1, who is already facing several charges at an Accra Circuit Court, was adjourned to November 22.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU