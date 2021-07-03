Country Manager of CIPS wins award

The Country Manager of Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, (CIPS)-Ghana, Mrs. Stella Aku Addo has been adjudged the Instinct Business Procurement Leader 2021 at the just ended third Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Award which was held in Accra.

Mrs. Addo was announced the Best Instinct Business Procurement Leader 2021 which forms part of her outstanding contributions to the procurement and supply chain industry in the Ghanaian business sector.

According to her, CIPS, as the professional body for the procurement and supply profession in Ghana, would continue to use its global standard, network, education, expertise and charter for public good to ensure that procurement and supply chain management professionals have the capabilities and responsibility to deliver sustainability goals for their businesses.

She reiterated her commitment to always lead global excellence in procurement and supply in Ghana for the future generation to emulate and change the narrative.

The Country Manager indicated her enhancement to individual’s and organisation’s professional capabilities which has protected the public from poor procurement and supply processes to meet global standards.

Mrs. Addo pledged to be the voice of the profession and constantly preach the virtue of sanity and excellence in the procurement sector.

According to the Procurement and Supply management expert, her capacity as the Country Manager of CIPS-Ghana would help businesses in the nation to excel in procurement and supply by supporting them to improve and deliver results and raise standards.

Mrs. Addo said, CIPS is the leading independent global body representing the procurement and supply profession.

Adding that, CIPS has a global community of over 200,000 in over 150 countries, including senior business people, high-ranking civil servants and leading academics.

She assured that CIPS-Ghana would achieve universal recognition that excellence in procurement and supply management is an imperative for responsible organisational success and hence the public good.

“We will promote, represent and explain the business discipline and good practice of purchasing and supply management in Ghana”, she stressed.

The Country Manager underscored that, it was important for profrssionals to constantly research, develop and endorse improved methods in purchasing and supply management.

Her peculiar skills have helped businesses in developing their capabilities in purchasing and supply management with the right strategies, processes and leadership.

In 2019, Mrs. Addo was appointed by the Minister in Charge of Public Procurement (Hon, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo) to chair the Ethics Committee in charge of producing a standardised Code of Ethics for the Public sector procurement.

She has other procurement awards to her trajectory which include, Outstanding contribution to procurement professionalisation (2019), and top 20 procurement professionals (2018), among others.

Mrs Addo has supported individuals in developing, demonstrating and qualifying in the profession of purchasing and supply management.

She thanked the organisers of the award scheme for recognising her good works rendered to the procurement industry and urged all professionals to always use personal excellence and put customers first by delivering quality and development.

BY ALFRED NII ARDAY ANKRAH