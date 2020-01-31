Contractor hands over renovated water systems to 3 c’nities in Shai Osudoku

Top International Engineering Company Limited, contractor undertaking the rehabilitation of the Kpong Irrigation Project, on Tuesday handed over renovated water systems to three communities in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The renovation, which cost the company GH₵207,000, formed part of the company’s corporate social responsibility to the area.

The beneficiary communities, Lubuse, Klebuse and Dzogbedzi, all suburbs of Asutsuare, began facing acute water problem following the blockade of canals of the Kpong Irrigation Scheme which had been the main water source of the people.

The blockage was to pave way for the modernisation of the irrigation system, which is expected to be completed by the end of this year, thus depriving the people of potable water.

Work on the two-year projects involved the desilting of existing canals, piping of irrigation fields, metering of the fields, constructing new roads and the widening and lining of all old ponds.

The company in an effort to alleviate the suffering of the people, decided to replace all existing and broken down water supply systems in the communities with the reverse osmosis type to ensure regular supply of clean and reliable water to the people.

According to the Social Officer of Top Engineering, Anthony Quarshigah, the rehabilitation of the irrigation system was to help improve the economic life of the people who are mostly farmers for the socio-economic development of the area.

He commended the district assembly and the affected communities for their patience and support, and urged the people to take good care of the facilities.

Dr Stephen Nyarko, Managing Director of Water Infinity and Boreholes Limited, the company which helped to renovate the water systems, said “the facilities are outstanding assets that must be protected to ensure its lifespan.”

The water systems, which had also been done for about 93 communities, have a water treatment plant, purifying bottles, carbon and gravel softener and membrane that could remove unwanted particles from the source, he said.

Dr Nyarko said several tests had been conducted to ensure the water quality met the required standard, while technicians had also been trained to man the system, and assured that his outfit would closely monitor the facilities to ensure that, the people received constant water supply.

The Shai Osudoku District Chief Executive (DCE), Daniel Akuffo, charged the water committee to take good care of the facilities by adopting strict maintenance culture to ensure its lifespan.

He said the water in the area had high iron content, which had been a major problem for the assembly, adding that “the new system would help alleviate the suffering of the people who, hitherto, would have travelled long distances to get good drinking water.

The assemblyman of the area, John Mensah Bosso, appealed to the company to extend pipe lines to other deprived communities, particularly schools and teachers’ bungalows to attract more people to the area.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU, LUBUSE