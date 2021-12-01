Construction works on apartments for President, Veep in K’si at standstill

An apartment built to accommodate Presidents and Vice Presidents whenever they visit Kumasi now appears to be a “white elephant.”



The apartment was built in 2006 by former President John Agyekum Kufuor to accommodate the President or Vice President anytime they visited Kumasi that would require them sleeping over.



It has not been in use for years by past and present governments, as the

presidents or vice presidents have been sleeping in hotels anytime they spent nights in Kumasi.



The apartment is close to the official residency of the Ashanti Regional Minister at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) at Nyieaso, in Kumasi.



Interestingly, five years after assumption of office, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has not used his official residence.



Five years along the line, nothing seems to be done to rehabilitate the bungalow, let alone for the Presidential apartment which also needed some renovation work, to be utilised.



A visit to the residence saw the place taken over by weeds, giving indication that the buildings look more of a “white elephant.”



However, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director, Emelia Botchway, said the apartments were not a ‘white elephant.’



She said budgetary estimates had been forwarded to Accra and that had been captured under the budget that was recently read.



According to the Co-ordinating Director, the estimate, though she would not mention how much, would have to go through some processes to be accepted, after which there would be issues of tender.



She was hopeful that the renovation work on the facilities could take off early 2022.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI