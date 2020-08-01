A Ten-member Ga North Council of Zango Chiefs has been inaugurated with Alhaji Moro Baba Issah, the Public Relations Officer of the National Council on Zango Chiefs calling on them to consider education as a tool for development.

He said Muslims stood the chance of competing with others in all spheres of life when they are better educated.

Alhaji Issah told the chiefs that a developed society was where the health and well-being of everyone particularly women and children were catered for and the youth provided with quality education.

Alhaji Moro reminded them of the challenges that may confront them in discharging their duties but said that should not stop them from seeking

The colourful event was attended by a representative from the office of the National Chief Imam, the Municipal Chief Executive of Ga North, Imams, the Queen mother of the area, chiefs and residents.

The Chairman of the Ga North Council, Alhaji Bukari Kabore said the Council was carved out of the Ga North and West Zango Chiefs and urged his colleagues to work harder to better the lives of the people.

Among a number of activities to be undertaken he said were the provision of scholarships to brilliant but needy students, construction of a senior high to teach English and Arabic, as well as the provision of quality health care.

While thanking them for their cooperation and dedication towards building a just and prosperous community, he said that he would do everything within his might to foster peace and development in the area.

In unity lies strength, Alhaji Kabore told his colleagues and said although the council had achieved a lot in terms of development, there was the need to do more.

In a related development, the Council inaugurated a newly procured ambulance to improve quality delivery of health services in Ga North.

