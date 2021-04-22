Conference on sustaining female participation in sports set for tomorrow

Renowned weightlifting coach, Dr Kyle Pierce will be among speakers at “The Coaches’ Webinar” scheduled for tomorrow on virtual platform, zoom.

Organized by Precept Sports Consult, a sports research and talent identification outfit, the event would be held under the theme “Sustaining Female Athletes’ Participation in Sports through Coaches.”

Ultimately, the webinar is aimed at increasing female participation in sports as organizers believe the timing was right with Ghana taking a cue from the global promotion of gender equality in sports.

Dr Pierce will speak on considerations for men coaching women.

Dr Pierce is a member of the Coaching and Research Committee of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and also head of the Kinesiology department of the Louisiana State University. He also doubles as the Technical Director of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF).

Also expected to speak will be Ms Dana Haider Touran who deliver a presentation on the expectations of female athletes from their coaches.

Ms Touran is a former Olympic Taekwondo athlete, first World and Youth Olympic Games medalist for Jordan and currently a Member of the Development Committee at the World Taekwondo Association and a Master Graduate in Global Sport Management from Seoul National University.

Mr Eric Appiah Junior would also speak on ‘coaching the athlete: Ethical Dilemmas’. He is a PhD Researcher in Sports, Development and Ethics and also a Sports and Exercise Scientist as well as Sports Consultant.

Former Press Officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee and a researcher in Athletes’ Satisfaction, Mr Kenneth Odeng Adade would be the moderator for the webinar together with Mr Francis Nana Yaw Asare who is an expert in sports ethics and para-sports.

According to the organizers, the webinar is opened to all coaches from all sporting disciplines across the country as well as sports administrators and the media.

The meeting is scheduled for 2pm with the Meeting ID 85496000480 and Password 422643.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE