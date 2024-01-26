COCOBOD GH¢271m financial loss case adjourned to Monday

The trial of Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana CO­COBOD, has been adjourned to Monday, January 29.

Dr Opuni and Mr Seidu Agongo, the Managing Director of Agricult Ghana Limited, a fertiliser manufacturing com­pany, are being prosecuted for alleged criminal offences includ­ing procurement breaches in a

fertiliser deal.

On Monday, the ninth defence witness, Mr Reginald Aduakwa, a staff of the Standard Char­tered Bank, Accra, who has been subpoenaed, will testify before the High Court in Accra.

Meanwhile, Dr Gilbert Anin Kwapong, the eighth defence witness, and former Executive Director of Cocoa Research Institute (CRIG), completed his testimony, and was discharged by the High Court, in Accra.

The COCOBOD trial had dragged on for more than six years. Justice Clement Jackson Honyenugah, a retired Supreme Court Judge, was the first trial judge until he went on retirement.

The case docket was later assigned to Justice Gyimah Boadi, who at the outset decided to conduct fresh trial because of what he considered as “suspicions and allegations” from the parties concerned.

Justice Boadi was subse­quently transferred and the case was assigned to Justice Aboagye Tandoh.

Before then, the Attor­ney-General and Minister of Justice, Godred Yeboah Dame, appealed the decision of Justice Boadi to conduct fresh trial and later in a ruling, a three-member panel of judges overturned the decision to start the trial afresh.

In March 2018, the Attor­ney-General charged Dr Opuni and Agongo with 27 counts for al­legedly engaging in illegalities that caused financial loss of GH¢271.3 million to the state, and led to the distribution of sub-standard fertiliser to cocoa farmers.

Agongo is alleged to have used fraudulent means to sell sub-standard fertiliser to COCO­BOD for onward distribution to cocoa farmers, while Dr Opuni is accused of facilitating the act by not allowing Agongo’s products to be tested and certified, as required by law.

The two accused have pleaded not guilty to all the 27 charges and are on GH¢300,000 bail each.

