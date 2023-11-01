Coco Gauff faces Świątek in WTA finals

US Open champion, Coco Gauff, needed just 57 minutes to beat Ons Jabeur in her opening match at the WTA Finals.

Gauff, 19, who is seeded third, won the first seven games before an hour-long rain delay in Cancun, Mexico.

When play resumed, the American quickly wrapped up a 6-0 6-1 victory for her 50th win of the season.

Gauff is playing in her first tournament since parting company with coach, Pere Riba, after the recent China Open.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t my decision,” said the teenager. “But we had to end the partnership. If it was up to me, I would have loved to have him here. But you know, things happen. Life happens. So no bad terms on our end.

“Sometimes people think it’s bigger than what it is. But some things just didn’t work out and that’s all. I still think that he was a great guy. And obviously, he did amazing things for me personally and also for my game. So I’m sure he’s going to be successful in his next step.”

Gauff will face Iga Natalia Świątek today.-BBC