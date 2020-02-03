Coalition to demo against new voters’ register tomorrow

The Inter-Party Resistance Against New Voter Register (IPRNA) will tomorrow take its series of demonstrations to the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Accra, if its plan does not change.

Members are expected to converge at the Kawukudi Park in Accra and march through Kanda to the Commission and then proceed to the Liberation Circle (Children’s Park) to climax it.

It would be the third demonstration convened by the group, having held the first two in Tamale in the Northern Region and Kumasi in the Ashanti Regions on January 11 and 20, respectively.

The notice of the impending protest was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra on Friday by Bernard Mornah, Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) on behalf of IPRNA.

The IPRNA had earlier suspended its series of demonstration after the first two, hoping that the EC would rescind its decision but according to the statement it would continue to drum home its demand while it awaited a communiqué from the EC’s Eminent Advisory Committee.

The committee had met with the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Thursday over the ragging issue and would review cases made for and against the new voter register by stakeholders and advise the EC accordingly.

“Let’s all rally together to defend and protect our democracy and the integrity of our electoral process,” the IPRNA statement said.

It also expressed IPRNA’s dissatisfaction that the EC released a communiqué after the meeting instead of the Eminent Advisory Committee (EAC), at whose instance the dialogue was held.

“It therefore came to us as a shock when we read the public statement from the Commission capriciously purporting to cast a verdict on the discussions in favour of the EC,” it said.

According to the group, its perception about the EC’s intent to stick by its plan had been fuelled by a publication in the dailies of recruitment of officers by the election-management body for the move to get a new register.

“This, in the view of the Resistance, is tantamount to gross disdain and disregard for the ECs own Eminent Advisory Committee and all stakeholders involved in the deliberations,” the statement said.

It has therefore asked the EAC to release the communiqué as agreed, drafted and read to all parties at the meeting at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel in Accra.

