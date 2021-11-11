Coach Sarpong cautions Black Stars against complacency

Veteran Coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, has cautioned the Black Stars against complacency ahead of their 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Walia ibex of Ethiopia at the Orlando Stadium today.

The Black Stars are a point adrift of Group G leaders, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, and would need all six points at stake in their final two group games to have a safe passage into the play-offs.

A win over Ethiopia would give Ghana an important advantage going into Sunday’s final group game against the South Africans, as Ghana seeks to return to the World Cup stage.

But according to the experienced coach, the team should stay focus to avoid any shock in today’s game because it has the tendency to jeopardise qualification plans.

“Ghanaians seem to have written off the Ethiopians and have rather focused on the South Africa game on Sunday; this can lead to a catastrophe if care was not taken.”

“If we draw or lose against Ethiopia, it would make things a bit difficult. I will therefore advise that we go into the game with a full concentration; beat them and wait for the South Africans here, whom themselves have Zimbabwe to deal with before Ghana.”

“The Ethiopian game would not be an easy one; they would not be pushovers unless of course, they don’t come to play. If they come playing for points, they can scare us.”

He said the fact that the Black Stars managed just a goal against them in Accra meant it will be tougher on away ground.



“Ghana has become the torchbearer of good football on the continent and has become the target for many; every country we meet comes hard against us. If Ethiopia beat us, it will be historical for them and every player would want to be part of the history.”

Thomas Party who scored in our last two games would miss the game after failing to travel with the team, a situation Coach Sarpong believes coach Milovan Rajevac can deal with.

The current Akosombo Krystal Palace Head Coach noted that playing the game in South Africa would not play to the advantage of South Africa.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY