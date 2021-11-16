Coach J.E Sarpong hails FA

Veteran Ghanaian coach, J. E Sarpong, has applauded the Ghana Football Association(GFA) for going ahead with the Ghana Premier League (GPL) matchday three fixture over the weekend despite the Black Stars involvement in continental activity.

The Black Stars played South Africa in a World Cup qualifier which they won 1-0.

That notwithstanding, GPL matchday three encounters were honoured at the various centres.

That marked a sharp move from the era where GPL games are postponed despite the absence of local-based players in the team.

In a chat with the Times Sports, he noted that a lot goes into the planning of the league, with the most essential aspect being sponsors satisfaction.

“When the league is postponed at every occasion, it breaks the excitement and sponsors don’t get the mileage they want for it.”

“I think the GFA has learnt from the past; the league started on a whirlwind fashion and the buzz is catching up so thick and fast with fans calling for the increase in fans numbers at the various stadia to watch games.”





“Yes, it’s good the league matches went ahead. It would help in shifting attention from the Black Stars. That is good because it eases the pressure on the team.”

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY