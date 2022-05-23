COA MIXTURE TO BE RELAUNCHED

All is set for the re-launch of COA, Mixture on Wednesday, following the Food and Drugs Authority(FDA)’s authorisation for the product to be marketed as a herbal medicine, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited, Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, has disclosed.

With the approval by the FDA, he added that, the status of COA FS as it was previously known and as a food supplement, has now been formulated asa herbal medicine with the new name COA Mixture.

Consequently, Professor Duncan saida new state-of-the-art factory has been built atWosorkrom in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District in the Central Region to produce the rebranded COA Mixture for the local and international market.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times, last Tuesday, on the towards the re-launch, Professor Duncan disclosed that the establishment of the ultramodern facilitywould enable the company to further research and manufacture more products from COA stable.

During a recent facility tour of the factory organised by thecompany for the media, Professor Duncan stated that the new factory was fully automated to reduce human contact in line with international practice and as stipulated by the FDA.

The facility, he explained, would also be used as a research centre for herbal medicine practitioners and medical students in the universities to enhance the knowledge in their field of study.

Conducting the journalists round the factory,Professor Duncan said it had not been an easy journey to get his vision and mission to become a reality but with determination he had succeeded.

Citing, the initial hitches in getting the product registered and also having to withdraw the product from the market, led to the loss of millions of Ghana cedis.

“But, thankfully today, COA Mixture has become a household name and a global brand being recommended by doctors for their patients as an alternative to orthodox medicine across the globe,” Prof. Duncan said.

With the re-launching of the COA Mixture, he said, “I owed a debt of gratitude to the FDA for ensuring that we met all the requirements as far as safety issues were concerned.”

Prof. Duncan stressed that the FDA was particularly supportive of the company in making sure the best standards and production of good quality drugs during the restructuring of the factory.

Prof.Duncan said it was no wonder that a study carried out on the COA Mixture at the School of Pharmacy, KwaZulu Natal University, South Africa, confirmed in a preliminary phytochemicals screening that a total of 161 organic compounds were found in the ingredients of COA Mixture making it the potent herbal medicine in recent history.

COA Mixture, according to Professor Duncan, was a potent six-plant extract namely Azadirachtaindica, Carica papaya,Spondiasmombin,Vernoniaamygdalina,Ocimum, viride and Perseaamericana (Avocado).

COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited is located 18 kilometres from Cape Coast on the pristine hilltop village of Wusorkrom in the AburaAsebuKwamankese District in the Central Region.

