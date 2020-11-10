Clubs urged to collaborate with retired players

Board chairman of Accra Great Olympics, Mr. Amarkai Amarteifio, has called for collaboration between clubs and their legends in a bid to develop and promote the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and football in general.

He said retired players have a role to play in projecting the game but that role has been neglected and that has in a way affected fans’ appeal for the game.

Mr. Amarteifio made the call on Saturday at the La McDan Town Park where he inaugurated the Accra Great Olympics Old Players Association (AGOOPA).

The occasion was climaxed by a commemorative peace match between AGOOPA and the Accra Hearts of Oak Old Players Association (AHOOPA) which the former won 2-0 with goals from Awuley Quaye Jnr and Godwin Attram to snatch a trophy and a cheque for $10,000 donated by the McDan Foundation.

The occasion attracted a large crowd to the minuscule stadium and according to the ‘AGOSU’ Board chairman, it was a clear testimony of the love the fans have for their heroes who unfortunately have been neglected.

“But have a long way to go as far as the development and promotion of our football is concerned and the old or retired players have a huge role to play.”

“A lot of the fans are here to see the old stars they read about or watched in the past. That means the fans are confident that your association with the present generation of players could have a positive impact on their performance.”

“I believe you have a major role to play. You still have the passion for the game and I want to urge you to come on board to help the authorities to develop football,” Mr. Amarkai told the retired players.

He also advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to recognize the roles of the veterans and work with them, adding that, ‘they have a lot to share with the present generation of players.’

