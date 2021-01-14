Clubs to lose 25% fans quota if …

Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs risk losing the 25 per cent fans quota allowed for their home matches if they fail to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 football protocols, FA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo has warned.

Government recently lifted the ban on fans at match venues and tasked clubs to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety measures.

However, the first day of the return of spectators to the stadia was not what was anticipated in terms of strict adherence to safety protocols.

Mr Addo who gave the warning yesterday on Accra based Asempa FM said the protocols have been observed in parts, adding that, it was important for the clubs to ensure full adherence or risk losing that quota.

“From what I have seen, the level of adherence was not up to the level we expected, more importantly the way we wanted people to go about their sitting arrangement and others.”

“We will pick up lessons from the week eight games and then make sure week nine will see an improvement.”

He said it was important to advice the fans of the health implications and situation prevailing at the moment and take the necessary precautions first.

“Adherence to the safety protocols should first start with the individual. I was at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend and I observed that most spectators that came in had their nose masks on at the point of entry but takes them off and sit very close to each other.”

That attitude, he said, does not augur well for the spectators if they would continuously be allowed to watch games.

He urged the safety and security officers to report anyone not adhering to the protocols to the police to be thrown out of the stadium if the person fails to go according to the protocols.

“We would be watching the clubs in particular with the arrangement they put in place; we would be watching them, the protocols we sent them are laws they must follow, failure to do so will attracts punishment.

He reminded that the clubs to know that the laid down protocols also allow that if a club does not adhere to the protocols its venue shall be closed to spectators.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY