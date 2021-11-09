Club Licensing C’ttee approves Akoon Park

The Club Licensing Committee has granted a conditional approval to the Tarkwa Akoon Park, the home venue for Premier League club, Medeama SC.

Medeama SC requested for a review of the inspection date by the Licencing Committee which was originally slated for November 15, 2021 to an earlier date.

The Committee at its last meeting agreed to take a decision on the venue yesterday.

The latest report submitted to the Committee by the Club Licensing Department was satisfactory to the Committee and has therefore granted the venue a Conditional Approval pending the fixing of certain minor defects which has already been communicated to the club.

A statement from the FA said should the club fail to meet the set deadlines and maintain the standards within the course of the season, the club Licensing Committee shall revoke the license of the venue and fine the club accordingly per the dictates of the Club Licensing Book of Sanctions. The Committee announced that decision on the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu would soon be made after yesterday’s inspection