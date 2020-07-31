Clergy challenged to fight corruption, indiscipline

The clergy have been challenged to stand up against mounting corrupt practices and indiscipline crushing the society, to pave way for sustainable growth and development.

They are also encouraged to advocate for the poor and needy in society for improved socioeconomic well-being in order to defy injustice, negligence and ungodliness so as to make right choice irrespective of political affiliations.

Reverend Lenin Trotsky, a political scientist, expressed the sentiment and raised concerns the clergy had failed to live up to expectation on their divine role of defending the rights of the poor and vulnerable.

“This has impoverished many Ghanaians, and led to unchecked bribery and corruption, dissipation of state resources, indiscipline, borrowing without accountability, transparency, failure by political leaders to redeem promises espoused in manifestos, which serve as social contracts with the citizenry.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) are to blame for rot and joblessness occasioned by collapsed state enterprises and excessive borrowing from International Monetary Fund (IMF), both regimes have taken huge loans with lack of proper accountability and transparency, plunging the country into perpetual indebtedness for future generations,” Rev. Trotsky decried.

He encouraged the clergy to act firmly by speaking up and judge fairly in defence of the rights of oppressed and vulnerable, and took a swipe at some religious leaders for keeping mute on fundamental national issues while political leaders toyed with governance of the country.

He described Reverend Kwabena Andrews, founder and leader of Ghana United Movement, as extraordinary advocate for the poor and vulnerable, and an outstanding personality committed, dedicated and determined to liberating citizens from politico-socioeconomic oppression when voted as president of Ghana.

Rev. Trotsky challenged the clergy who were once vocal on critical national issues to rise and condemn the wrongs, saying, “We are calling on you to advocate like prophets of old, sounding church bells to you and congregants to defy bribery and corruption, injustice and oppression.” He also urged the electorate to participate in the ongoing voters’ registration to exercise their franchise in December 7, polls. -GNA