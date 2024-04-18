Cleaner jailed 13 months for stealing mobile phones

The Adentan District Court has sentenced a 31-year-old cleaner to 13 months imprisonment for stealing mobile phones belonging to a pensioner.

Oliver Kwose, accused, who previously pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful entry and stealing when he first appeared beforethe court on September 15, 2023, was granted GH¢20,000 bail with three sureties to be justified.

The accused, last Monday, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty, and pleaded with the court to deal with him leniently.

The court, presided over by Ms Nancy Adade, sentenced him on his own plea.

Chief Inspector Ebenezer Addo, prosecuting, told the court that the complainant, Emmanuel Ofosu, is a 66-year-old pensioner, resides at the Adentan SSNIT flats while Kwose, a cleaner, also resides at Adentan.

The prosecution said accused went into the residence of the complainant, and made away two mobile phones and a power bank and bolted.

Chief Inspector Addo told the court that the complainant raised the alarm Kwose was arrested by some taxi drivers in the neighbour­hood.

The prosecution said accused told the police that when he was going to his mother’s store, he saw the complainant’s son placing a key in a drawer at the porch of the building.

Chief Insp Addo said Kwose ransacked the drawer and made away the phones.

The prosecution said accused also led the police to the scene and showed the drawer from which he stole the phones.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU