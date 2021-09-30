CLC rejects Accra, Kumasi, Elwak stadia, others for GPL

The Club Licensing Committee (CLC) of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced its decisions on match venues submitted by Premier League Clubs with respect to the infrastructure criteria for their respective License application processes.

The decisions were taken based on the reports received from the Club Licensing Manager from the inspection visits across the various venues.

The Club Licensing Committee was not satisfied with the reports of all the venues submitted. However, four venues namely; WAFA Park, Aliu Mahama Stadium, Cape Coast and the Len Clay Stadium have been granted conditional approval pending the correction or fixing of the defects as stated in the inspection reports by October 18, 2021, a statement from the FA said.

Meanwhile, 15 Clubs have had their main venues conditionally rejected pending a re- inspection to ascertain the status of recommendations as instructed in the decisions of the Club Licensing Committee.

Venues affected by the decision includes major stadia like the Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Elwak Sports Stadium, Dawu Theatre of Dreams, Nduom Sports Stadium, CAM Park in Ainyenasi, Akoon Park, Dun’s Park in Bibiani, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Ohene Ameyaw Park, Golden City Park in Berekum and the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

The Committee will make final decisions on the venues after the final inspection on October 18, 2021.

The decisions on the match venues shall be final for the period of the first round. The Club Licensing Committee shall only review decisions of the match venues to update the venue list before the start of the second round.